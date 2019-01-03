Will Venkatesh replace Nani to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3

Victory Venkatesh is the most successful senior hero of the Tollywood and he is very much excited as his new movie F2 is getting positive buzz in the industry.

F2 features Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur in the lead roles and is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Now the news is that Venkatesh will be replacing Nani to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The buzz is that the Bigg Boss show organizers approached Venkatesh recently with an interesting and attractive proposal to which the actor will not reject the offer.

Venkatesh is still in talks with the show organizers and the actor is yet to accept the proposal.