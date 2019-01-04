Vijay Devarakonda’s Geetha Govindam to be remade in Hindi

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam is all set for Hindi remake.

Geetha Govindam which was released last year was a hit movie in Telugu and this romantic and family drama had collected Rs 70 crore at the box office.

The news is that a top production house has bought the Geetha Govindam film rights and they are planning to rope in Ishan Khattar. The actor made his debut in Dhadak with Jhanvi Kapoor, late actor Sridevi’s elder daughter last year.

Ishan Khattar is very much excited about the role that shows him always hassling the heroine in the movie. The director’s name who would be directing the Hindi remake has been kept under wraps.

Geetha Govindam was produced by Geetha Arts, written and directed by Parasuram.