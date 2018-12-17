Vijay Devarakonda suffers minor injuries on Dear Comrade shooting set

Vijay Devarakonda has become a popular star among Telugu audience with his acting talent and he is showing his full talent in Dear Comrade movie.

Vijay Devarakonda suffered minor bruises on his left hand during a fight scene shooting due to miss-timing. The actor shared the photo with bruises on hand on his Instagram.

Vijay Devarakonda just posted the photo and did not comment anything about the injuries. Mythri Movie Makers or Bharat Kamma, director of Dear Comrade did not speak about the actor’s injuries.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is taking part in the shoot in Kakinada and the film is planned to release in April, next year. Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna already acted together in Geetha Govindam.