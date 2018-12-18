Varun Tej releases SuryaKantham First look on Niharika Konidela Birthday

Varun Tej Konidela unveils the first look of SuryaKantham on the occasion of his sister Niharika Konidela’s birthday.

SuryaKantham features Niharika Konidela and Rahul Vijay in the lead roles. Varun Tej wished his sister Niharika Konidela on her birthday today and also unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming romantic drama SuryaKantham.

Varun Tej tweeted the first look poster of SuryaKantham and captioned it: “Really happy to be presenting my sister @IamNiharikaK’s upcoming flick #SuryaKantham…On her birthday! Here is the First look…Hope you guys like it…@NirvanaCinemas @IamPranithB @ActorRahulVijay”.

Pranith Bramandapally is producing SuryaKantham.

Coming to the Varun Tej, he is currently busy with his films F2 and Antariksham 9000 Kmph, a space drama starring Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Satya Dev, Raja, Srinivas Avasarala and Rahman in the lead roles.

Sankalp Reddy is the writer and director for Antariksham 900 Kmph and the film will be dubbed in many languages.