Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma cycled for 10 hours for Sui Dhaaga shooting

Sui Dhaaga is an upcoming Bollywood film featuring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. The film is a battleground of hard work and perseverance.

Varun Dhawan essays the role of Mauji who is an innocent tailor who had to imbibe authenticity into his character. Sui Dhaaga director is Sharat Katariya and he wanted Varun’s character to own a cycle to appeal to his characters and situations.

In the Sui Dhaaga film, Mauji loves his cycle as it is the most preferred mode of transport in rural India and had to include it in the film as cycle adds so much visual appeal to Mauji’s role. Anushka Sharma plays the role of Mamta in the film.

Mauji and Mamta share very beautiful moments with each other like bonding, talking and knowing about each other when they go for rides together. One can experience beautiful, innocence of small town life and romance between them.

Anushka Sharma shared about her experience and said: “We were in the peak summers of North India. I had to sit crossed legged on the cycle, which I was not used to. Sharat had said, never are you guys going to touch each other in the film, but I was somehow holding the (seat) to save my life. We were sweaty, we were in aches and pains, and my back was gone”.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma shot in the summer heat for Sui Dhaaga in Chanderi and Delhi and that required cycling for almost 10 hours at a stretch. Varun Dhawan said that he had to cycle for nearly 15 days and was exhausted.

Sui Dhaaga is a film about finding love and respect through self-reliance. Sui Dhaaga release date is on September 28.