Tamil actor Jiiva finalized to play role of Krishnamachari Srikanth in 83

Tamil actor Jiiva has been finalized to play the role of former Indian cricketer, Krishnamachari Srikanth in the upcoming film, 83.

After his name has been finalized the actor has been practicing the game under Srikanth himself. Many names of Telugu actors like Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda have been speculated for the past few months but the filmmakers have not approached any Telugu actors for the role of Srikanth.

The filmmakers have finalized Jiiva’s name in October itself. The filmmakers were determined to cast only Tamil actor for the role of Krishnamachari Srikanth as the cricketer is from Tamil Nadu to give authenticity and greater connect to the role.

The film’s director Kabir was looking for a young and talented actor and he finalized Jiiva for Srikanth’s role and the actor was approached in October and he came on board instantly.

Jiiva has been allocating two hours daily for practice sessions and is working under the supervision of Srikanth. These sessions will come to an end in February and he will start his shooting part in March.

Ranveer Singh will play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in this film. 83 is a bipic based on India’s historic victory at the 1983 World Cup at the Lord’s Stadium in England.

The film will be produced jointly by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Vibri Media.