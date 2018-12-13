Samsung launches Notebook 9 Pen to suit modern day artists

Samsung has reintroduced its Notebook 9 Pen which was earlier launched at CES 2018 to counter apple.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen has been revised in terms of features and design to focus mainly on the needs of the modern-day artists.

Samsung Notebook 9 is now available in both 13 inch and 15 inch display sizes and is packed with a larger battery with fast charging capabilities that work for 15 hours.

Notebook 9 Pen is powered by the 8th generation Intel core 17 processor, wi-fi face and fingerprint recognition along with two thunderbolt3 ports.



Both the models have slimmer side bezels. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is expected to be available in the US next year.