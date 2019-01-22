Razzie Awards 2019: John Travolta, Johnny Depp among others nominated for worst actor

New Delhi, Jan 22 (ANI): The awards show that ‘honours’ the worst in cinema have revealed the nominations for the 39th annual Razzie Awards.

This year’s nominees for worst picture, include ‘Gotti’, ‘The Happytime Murders’, ‘Robin Hood’, ‘Winchester’ and the “comedy whose own ads admit it ‘doesn’t have a clue’,” the Razzies said in its announcement, ‘Holmes & Watson’, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.

The nominees for worst acting include John Travolta for ‘Gotto’, Melissa McCarthy for ‘The Happytime Murders’and ‘Life of the Party’, Bruce Willis for ‘Death Wish’ and Jennifer Garner for ‘Peppermint.’

Donald Trump is also nominated for his appearances through archival footage in the documentaries ‘Death of a Nation’ and ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’. While the 2019 Razzie Awards nominations were announced on the Razzies Awards YouTube channel, the actual awards will take place on February 23, the night before the 91st Academy Awards.