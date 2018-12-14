Rana Daggubati to essay role of Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic

Rana Daggubati will be seen as Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic and his first look from the film was released today on the occasion of his 34th birthday.

The official handle of NBK Films tweeted: “Introducing @RanaDaggubati as @ncbn from #NTRBiopic #HBDRanaDaggubati #NandamuriBalakrishna @DirKrish @NBKFilms_ @VaaraahiCC @vishinduri @mmkeeravaani @gnanashekarvs @sahisuresh @LahariMusic #NTRKathanayakudu #NTRMahanayakudu #NTRTrailerOnDec16 #NTRAudioOnDec21”.

The first look poster of Rana Daggubati shows the resemblance to the real life young Chandrababu Naidu and fans are very much waiting to see the film’s trailer.

Vidya Balan is playing the female lead as Basavatarakam, NTR’s real-life wife. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was a legendary actor and former CM of Andhra Pradesh. His son Nandamuri Balakrishna is essaying the role on NTR in the biopic with Vidya Balan as his wife.

Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the role of Sridevi and her posters were released previously.

NTR biopic features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Poonam Bajwa, Manjima Mohan, Bharath Reddy, Garapati Srinivas, Sachin Khedekar and Himanshi Choudary etc.

NTR biopic will be released during Pongal 2019 and will be clashing with Thala Ajith’s Viswasam, Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Rajinikanth’s Petta and RJ Balaji’s LKG.