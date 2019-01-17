President Ram Nath Kovind visits Kumbh Mela offers prayers at Triveni Sangam

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Kumbh Mela and offered prayers at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Thursday.

He addressed the gathering through his speech and said: “This time it is a great coincidence that other than Kumbh Mela we are also celebrating 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Kumbh Mela is the biggest human congregation in the entire world.

People are researching on this fact that how all the arrangements are taken care of smoothly under this mega event.”