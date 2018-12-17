Prabhas Saaho release date announced

Good news for Prabhas fans who are eagerly waiting for Saaho release as it has been a long time since the release of Baahubali.

We all know that Prabhas is coming up with an action film Saaho directed by Sujeeth. Saaho’s making video was released recently which got a good response from the audience.

The Saaho film makers have announced the film’s release date and Sahoo will hit the screens on August 15, 2019 on the occasion of Independence Day.

Saaho is produced by UV Creations with a massive budget. Saaho will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Shraddha Kapoor is the leading actress in the movie and Neil Nitin Mukesh is doing an important role in the film.