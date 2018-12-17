Prabhas Saaho release date announced

Posted on 17th December 2018 By oyechronicle Entertainment News Today, Telugu Movie News

Good news for Prabhas fans who are eagerly waiting for Saaho release as it has been a long time since the release of Baahubali.

We all know that Prabhas is coming up with an action film Saaho directed by Sujeeth. Saaho’s making video was released recently which got a good response from the audience.

Saaho first poster

Saaho first look poster of Prabhas (Image Courtesy: Prabhas facebook offcial)

The Saaho film makers have announced the film’s release date and Sahoo will hit the screens on August 15, 2019 on the occasion of Independence Day.

Saaho is produced by UV Creations with a massive budget. Saaho will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Shraddha Kapoor is the leading actress in the movie and Neil Nitin Mukesh is doing an important role in the film.

