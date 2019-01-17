PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show took place at Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Centre in which more than 25 industrial and business sectors will be showcased at the same place.

Narendra Modi visited different pavilions during the show and is on a three-day visit during which time he will visit Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Hazira.

He arrived in Gandhinagar on Thursday to participate in multiple events in the state.