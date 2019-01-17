NTR Kathanayakudu second part NTR Mahanayakudu release date postponed

NTR Kathanayakudu, the first part of NTR biopic was released recently and the second part of the NTR biopic titled as NTR Mahanayakudu release date has been changed.

NTR biopic makers planned to release the second part on Republic Day and now they changed the date to February 7 and finally to February 14. NTR Mahanayakudu will have a grand worldwide release on February 14.

The film shoot is still pending to almost ten to fifteen days and the film makers needed some more time to make required corrections to the script. So the film’s release will be postponed for a week to make the things ready.

Krish is the director for NTR biopic and Balakrishna produced the two-part project along with Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Induri.