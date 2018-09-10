Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi comments on Congress-led Bharath Bandh

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqui commented on Congres-led nationwide Bharath Bandh on Monday.

Naqui said that there will not be any Bharat Bandh and it will work and run also. He commented: The air around Congress’ Bharat Bandh will dissipate and the airy-balloon of ‘mahagathbandh’ of Congress will also burst.

hy is India shutdown? Is it because the heritage handed over to us in 2014 by congress was approximately at an 11% inflation rate, which Modi ji through his hard work and performance brought down to 4%?”