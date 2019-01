Massive fire engulfs Skyline apartment in Basheerbagh of Hyderabad

A massive fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Skyline apartment in Basheerbagh of Hyderabad on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is short circuit that occurred in the pent house of the apartment. No casualties have been reported.

Skyline apartment residents informed the fire tenders and they rushed to the spot and doused the flames.