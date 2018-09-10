Manmohan singh address gathering, says Modi government will change soon

Former Prime Minister Manmohan singh addresses a gathering and said Modi government has done many things that are not in the interest of the nation and said that the time has come to change the government soon.

Congress party called for Bharath Bandh on September 10 with the support of opposition parties against fuel price hike.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi along with Manmohan Singh joined Congress-led nationwide shutdown on Monday.