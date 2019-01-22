Kareena, Akshay’s ‘Good News’ set to release on September 6

New Delhi, Jan 22 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Good News’ finally got a release date. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar took to twitter to announce the date of the film’s release. He wrote, “#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!!” The film also stars Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.



‘Good News’, which will see Akshay and Kareena reunite after ten years also saw the lead actor tweeting about it in August last year. Revolving around a couple trying to have a baby, the film was earlier supposed to release in July.