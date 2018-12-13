Kapil Sharma ties the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar

India’s popular comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his long time girl friend Ginni Chatrath in Kapurthala in Jalandhar of Punjab on December 12.

The pre-weeding ceremonies were held in Amritsar before the grand wedding in Jalandhar. A Mata Ki Chowki was followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Kapil Sharma’s close friends and small screen personalities will attend his evening function and the newlywed couple will host a wedding reception on December 14 in Amritsar.

Kapil Sharma shared the first picture of him and Ginni Chatrath from their wedding in his twitter.

Kapil Sharma will be soon returning to the small screen with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.