K Chandrashekar Rao takes oath as Telangana Chief Minister for second time

K Chandrashekar Rao sworn in as the Telangana Chief Minister for the second time at 1:25 PM on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath to the KCR. KCR has become the Telangana CM for the second time after his party TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 out of 119 Assembly seats for the elections conducted on December 7.

The Congress-TDP Mahakutami won only 19 seats while BJP got a single seat. KCR contested from his home turf Gajwel and he never lose in an election since 1985.

KCR’s welfare schemes helped him lead the TRS with a great victory in the Assembly elections as the schemes reached the people well.

KCR’s TRS party started with 63 seats in 2014 and now reached to 88 seats after people gave a clear mandate in December 7 elections. The results were declared on December 11.