Indonesia tsunami : 220 plus die as tsunami strikes after volcano explosion

Indonesia tsunami update : Over 220 people have been killed and close to 850 injured after a tsunami wreaked havoc across the Indonesian coastal towns along the Sunda Strait on Saturday night.

The Sunda Strait, which is located between the Java and Sumatra islands, connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Without any warning, the tsunami waves arrived, causing widespread destruction by taking down hundreds of buildings. The Sunda Strait tsunami could have resulted from undersea landslides following eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano, said officials.

The Indonesia tsunami struck at around 21:30 local time (14:30GMT) on what was a local holiday in the country.

The Indonesian disaster management agency has asked people to stay away from the coastline owing to possibility of another tsunami.

Saturday’s Indonesia tsunami impacted various well-visited tourist destinations such as the Tanjung Lesung beach resort located in the west of Java island.

Over 160 people lost their lives in Pandeglang, a busy tourist district on Java, which is famous for beaches and a national park.

Nearly 50 people died in South Lampung on the Sumatra island while news of deaths in Serang district and Tanggamus have also been reported with the death toll expected to surge further from the Sunda Strait tsunami.