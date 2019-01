First poster of adventure comedy Total Dhamaal is out

The first poster of an adventure comedy Total Dhamaal is out and the trailer will be released on January 21.

Total Dhamaal features Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra and Johny Lever.

Total Dhamaal is the third one in the list of Dhamaal franchise. The movie promises to be the wildest adventure ever and will be released on February 22.