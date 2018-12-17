Fire at ESIC Kamgar hospital in Mumbai Andheri: 2 dead, 46 rescued

A level 3 fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Andheri leaving 2 dead and 46 people have been rescued so far.

Ten fire engines were rushed to the Andheri ESIC hospital fire accident spot to bring the fire under control. One rescue van and 16 ambulances were dispatched.

The fire personnel received the call about the fire accident in ESIC Kamgar hospital at around 4 PM in the evening. The government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital is located at Marol in suburban Andheri.

Many people are still feared trapped in the Hospital.