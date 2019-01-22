Digital Baba at Kumbh Mela becomes attraction point for pilgrims

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), jan 22 (ANI): Technology and religions have often remain apart from each other, however, thanks to the Kumbh Mela, people got to see a saint who doesn’t shy away from technology.

In fact, using technology to interact with his followers is his USP.

Swami Ram Shankar is a social media savvy saint and he has earned the name of ‘Digital Baba’ from that only. He likes to “interact” with young minds whenever he sees such people in big numbers.