British actor Robert Pattinson gets ready for Twilight reunion

Posted on 10th September 2018 By oyechronicle Entertainment News Today

British actor Robert Pattinson said that he is getting ready for reprising his role as Edward Cullen from Twilight.

In a recent interview with Variety, Robert Pattinson said that he is willing to play the role again and will do it at any time.

He said it as a joke that he is spending most of the time in moisturizing and is ready to play the role as 17-year old at the notice of a moment.

Robert Pattinson aged 32 years did not mention about his Twilight co-star and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart. They had a four-year long relationship but got separated in 2013.

He is at present busy in promoting his latest sci-fi movie ‘High Life’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *