British actor Robert Pattinson gets ready for Twilight reunion

British actor Robert Pattinson said that he is getting ready for reprising his role as Edward Cullen from Twilight.

In a recent interview with Variety, Robert Pattinson said that he is willing to play the role again and will do it at any time.

He said it as a joke that he is spending most of the time in moisturizing and is ready to play the role as 17-year old at the notice of a moment.

Robert Pattinson aged 32 years did not mention about his Twilight co-star and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart. They had a four-year long relationship but got separated in 2013.

He is at present busy in promoting his latest sci-fi movie ‘High Life’.