Bharath Bandh : Normal life disturbed in parts of India, rail roko in Mumbai

Congress-led Bharath Bandh is supported by almost all opposition parties and disrupted the normal life across the nation.

They are organizing the bandh in protest against rise in fuel and gas prices. The Bharath Bandh will be observed on September 10 from morning to evening.

The bharath bandh is seen with different kinds of protest marches across cities. Congress party workers staged a ‘Rail Roko’ protest at Andheri railway station in Mumbai.

There is no effect even though police intervened to disperse the crowd which is increasing. The protestors gathered at the railway station, shouting slogans against hike in fuel prices. Protestors were seen on railway track and police cleared them for incoming trains.

A similar protest was conducted in Odisha’s Sambalpur, where rail services were blocked by the party workers. Transport system got affected as public transport is not on roads and public are facing many problems in mobility.

Bharath Bandh is observed in some parts of the country and there is further rise in fuel prices in some cities today morning.