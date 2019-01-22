Barcelona make surprise Boateng signing
Sassuolo midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is on his way to Barcelona on loan.
Sassuolo midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is on his way to Barcelona on loan. Related…
New Delhi, Jan 22 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Good News’…
New Delhi, Jan 22 (ANI): The awards show that ‘honours’ the worst in…
Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), jan 22 (ANI): Technology and religions have often remain apart…
At least 26 people have been killed after a bus collides with a…
Protesters demonstrate in Caracas after a group of soldiers was arrested for rising…
Sassuolo midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is on his way to Barcelona on loan.