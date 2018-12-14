Badminton players Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap gets married

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal got married to badminton player Parupalli Kashyap and she announced it in her twitter account saying it as the Best match of her life.

Saina Nehwal is the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist and has tied the knot today. Both the badminton players have been training under Pullela Gopichand since 2005 and rumours were doing rounds in the media that they were supposedly dating for the last decade.

Saina Nehwal said in an interview that they both were travelling for bigger tours from 2007-08 onwards and played the tournaments together when they started paying attention to each other’s matches. Then they began to talk to each other about the matches and the feelings gradually grew between them.

She said that they didn’t think about marriage before as the career they pursue is very demanding and they have to win tournaments and didn’t want to shift focus by getting married earlier.

Saina Nehwal is one of the best in women’s circuit and is playing in the Korean Open. She won 20 majot titles, an Olympic bronze and silver at World Championships.

Parupalli Kashyap have reached the highs of a World No 6 ranking before injuries prevented him to rise in the men’s circuit.