Kondagattu bus accident : Atleast 40 pilgrims die after bus falls into valley in Jagitial

Atleast 40 pilgrims, including six children and women died, more than 20 others got injured when a state owned RTC bus fell off a ghat road of a hill into a gorge in Telangana’s Jagitial district on Tuesday.

The RTC bus belonged to Jagitial depot and there were 60 passengers in the bus when the accident took place. The bus was heading from Shanivarapet village to Jagitial via Kondagattu ghat road and Muthyampet villages.

Many people died on the spot and bodies of seven children have been recovered. Villagers initiated the rescue work quickly. Jagitial collector Sharath and SI Sindhu Sharma rushed to the spot along with police forces.

Injured people were immediately shifted to government hospital in Jagitial and critically injured persons were taken to Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

The dead bodies of Jagitial bus accident were shifted to Jagitial Area Hospital for postmortem. The accident took place at around 11:45 AM.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed grief over the unfortunate incident and conveyed his condolences. He asked the respective officials to provide quick medical assistance to the injured people. Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia is announced to the family members of the deceased passengers in the Jagitial bus accident.