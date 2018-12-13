Ashok Gehlot to become Rajasthan Chief Minister

Rajasthan’s Independent MLA Mahadev Singh Khandela said that he supported Ashok Gehlot for becoming Rajasthan Chief Minister.

He said that the people of Rajasthan want Ashok Gehlot to be their Chief Minister and he too wishes the same. The high command will officially propose the name of Rajasthan Chief Minister shortly.

Congress had won the Rajasthan Assembly elections and the results were announced on December 11. Discussions are taking place about the CM candidate.



Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are in New Delhi to hold meeting with Rahul Gandhi.