Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates Medtech Zone in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Medtech Zone in Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam and he said that AMTZ (Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone) would significantly help in slashing medical imports.

He spoke at the inaugural session of the fourth WHO Global Forum on Medical Devices before he dedicated AMTZ to the nation on Thursday.

He said: “80-90 per cent of the medical devices in the country were imported and most of them could be manufactured at the AP Medtech Zone. Even exports could be taken up at a later stage. The park will give a tremendous boost to the medical devices segment in the healthcare industry”.

Chandrababu Naidu further revealed that many companies have shown interest to set up units at the Medtech Zone to manufacture medical devices, which in-turn create an opportunity for large-scale employment.



Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare congratulated the Andhra Pradesh government for setting up the AMTZ, who was also present on the occasion.