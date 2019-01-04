Anbarivu, top twin choreographers opens Action Academy

Anbarivu – Anbumani and Arivumani, the top twin choreographers of south film industry have opened an Action Academy to train stuntmen.

Anbarivu, twin started their career with Karthi’s Madras and have worked for almost 95 films in all south languages and Bollywood films.

The twins are popular for their power packed action sequences in the recently released blockbuster multilingual movie KGF featuring Kannada superstar Yash in the lead role.

They said that: “This is an action studio, where any stunt choreographer can come and rehearse their action sequences. Besides, we would teach technicalities of filmy fights, how to work in action scenes safely. Some of the fights like skating fight, cycling fight which are popular abroad will also be taught by experts.”