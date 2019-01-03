Amy Jackson gets engaged to long time boyfriend George Panayiotou

Actress Amy Jackson got engaged to her long-time boyfriend George on New Year Day.

Amy Jackson was recently seen in sci-fi thriller 2.0 and Yevadu. Amy Jackson surprised everyone by announcing her engagement with her boyfriend. She shared a photo on her social media handle with her businessman fiancée George Panayiotou.

In the picture, she flaunted her huge diamond ring while her fiancée can be seen kissing her on the cheek. The photo is a dreamy photo with a scenic view of waterfall and rainbow.

Amy Jackson captioned the picture as 1st January 2019 – The start of our new adventure in life I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.”

Amy Jackson teased her fans with the photo of her beau in which his face was not seen and she kept her relationship under wraps for a long time.