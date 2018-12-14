Amit Shah questions Rahul Gandhi about source after Rafale deal verdict

Rafale deal verdict: Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions regarding the multi-million dollar Rafale fighter jets deal on Friday.

BJP President Amit Shah addressed the press conference after the Rafale deal verdict in Delhi and asked Rahul Gandhi about his source in the issue.

Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for creating doubts in the minds of the soldiers and the people as he has attempted to jeopardize the nation’s security.

He added that Rafale deal verdict by the Supreme Court came as a slap on the face of those who do politics based on lies.

The bench was headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who stated that there is no need to conduct an investigation in to details of Rafale pricing.

CJI Gogoi said: . “We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. Joint exercises have taken place and there is no element of financial benefits” and added “detailed scrutiny of Rafale deal is not required”.

The Supreme Court announced its decision after pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.