Adivi Sesh announces sequel for next film Goodachari

Adivi Sesh announced the sequel for his next film Goodachari 2, a spy thriller on the occasion of his birthday on December 17.

Goodachari was released a few months back and got a good response from the audience as well as critics.

Rahul Pakala will be helming Goodachari 2. Vivek Kuchibotla, Anil Sunkara and Abhishek Nama will jointly produce the film under their respective banners.

Adivi Sesh is the story writer for the sequel and the shooting will start once the cast and crew gets confirmed.

Adivi Sesh made his entry into Tolywood with Karma and he had done a negative role in Pawan Kalyan’s Panjaa. He worked in Baahubali and showed his talent as hero with Kshanam and Goodachari.