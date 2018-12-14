Abhishek Bachchan to make digital debut with Breathe 2 Prime Video

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make digital debut with Prime Video, Breathe 2.

He was earlier seen in Mowgli as Bagheera and now he will take part in India original Breathe 2 to try something new again.

He made his official announcement in his social media and tweeted: “Thrilled to announce my digital debut with the second season of the @PrimeVideoIN original @BreatheAmazon created & produced by @abundantia_ent & @vikramix and directed by @mayankvsharma. Looking forward to a fascinating ride @TheAmitSadh Let’s do this! #Breathe2”.

Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role for the second season of Breathe as Breathe 2, which is Prime Video’s Indian original series. Breathe 2 will mark the digital debut for the actor and he did a cameo appearance in Eros Now’s Side Hero earlier this year.

Madhavan played the lead role in Breathe season 1. Amit Sadh, who played the police officer Kabir Sawant in season one will reprise his role in Breathe 2.

Mayank Sharma who helmed and co-wrote all the eight episodes of season 1 will return as a director and co-writer along with Bhavani Iyer (Raazi), Arshad Syed (Adaalat), and Vikram Tuli. Vikram Tuli worked in the first season too.

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Manmarziyaan directed by Anurag Kashyap and his next project is Rang Birangi directed by Priyadarshan of Hera Pheri.